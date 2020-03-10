Kanawha County Commission instructs Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield to remove employee cost requirement for Covid-19 testing

Charleston, WV (WOWK)- Today, the Kanawha County Commission instructed Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield to remove the employee cost requirement for Physician ordered Covid-19 diagnostic testing for employees on the Self-Insured Plan.

This instruction will alleviate the cost the employees would have to endure if ordered by a physician to undergo diagnostic testing for the novel coronavirus. The Kanawha County Commission would cover the entire cost of the diagnostic testing as they operate under a self-insured plan.

“As the coronavirus is expanding throughout the United States, it is important that our employees have access to the appropriate physician-ordered testing if needed,” Commissioner Ben Salango said. “We do not believe our employees should have to pay for this diagnostic testing and that is why we are instructing Highmark to remove the employee expense portion of the testing from our plan.”

The Kanawha County Commission encourages its staff and the public to continue with the recommendations from the CDC, Health Department and other health officials to:

Practice everyday preventive actions now. Remind everyone in your household of the importance of practicing everyday preventive actions that can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles) using regular household detergent and water.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.

