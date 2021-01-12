Kanawha County Commission opposes AEP bill rate increase

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Commission officials say they oppose Appalachian Power Company’s request to increase the customer’s electric bill rate.

On Dec. 14, 2020, AEP Company sent a request to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to approve a surcharge of 3.6%, or $5 to $9 a month for most residential customers to begin June 1st.

“Appalachian Power Company is in the wrong to request an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic – when so many in West Virginia are already struggling to pay their utility bills. I 100% oppose this rate increase and believe the Appalachian Power should withdraw it immediately.” Kanawha County Commission President W. Kent Carper

The Kanawha County Commission has filed with the Public Service Commission a Petition to Intervene in this case.

“The people of Kanawha County are struggling. Businesses continue to close and employees are being let go. Now is not the time to increase electric bills for residents and business owners. We plan to fight this rate increase on behalf of all Kanawha County residents.” Ben Salango, Commissioner

“I believe Appalachian Power Company should reconsider its timing and delay this request until the public health crisis is well behind us.” Lance Wheeler, Commissioner