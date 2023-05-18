KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is recovering after undergoing surgery this morning, according to commission staff.

The commission released a statement on behalf of Carper’s family stating that he underwent a quadruple bypass surgery at CAMC Memorial Hospital this morning, Thursday, May 18, 2023.

“According to his doctors, the surgery went well, and he is in recovery. He is receiving excellent care from CAMC. We ask that you respect his privacy and our privacy at this time as he continues to recover,” the family said.

The commission announced Wednesday night that Carper was hospitalized for “personal health issues” and that he was expecting a “positive outcome” and that he had the “utmost faith” in the CAMC medical staff.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“My thoughts are with Commissioner Kent Carper and his family during this time. I have been told Commissioner Carper is doing well, and his surgery was a success. All of the Kanawha County elected officials and staff will continue to wish him the best during his speedy recovery,

said Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

“I’m relieved to hear that my friend and colleague, Commission President Carper, is recovering from a successful open-heart surgery. My sincerest thanks to the medical teams at Thomas Memorial Hospital and Charleston Area Medical Center for taking care of him,” said Commissioner Ben Salango.