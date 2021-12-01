Kanawha County Commission president urges public to take COVID-19 precautions this winter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This afternoon the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported an increase of 138 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County today, Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Because of the increasing numbers and following the Thanksgiving holiday, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is warning residents of the county to take precautions to help prevent a “winter COVID surge” and curb further spread of the virus.

“I am glad people were able to spend time with their families over the Holiday; however, as I stated last year, COVID is not over. COVID fatigue has gotten stronger, and people have become more relaxed and are not taking the appropriate precautions. We must take this seriously. We are still fighting a battle, and now we have the new Omicron Variant we are facing.”

Carper’s message comes just after U.S. officials announced the first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in California. U.S. and world health officials first announced the detection of the new variant in southern Africa last week.

Yesterday, Dr. Sherri Young, Health Director at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, told 13 News Digital Reporter Anna King it will take “several days” for health officials to look at the data to learn more about the variant, how effective the current COVID-19 vaccine is against it, and if any additional safety measures will need to be taken to stop the spread of the variant.

“I feel strongly that we should be wearing masks indoors, in public places, and congregate settings. Following these guidelines not only protects ourselves but protects those around us,” Carper said. “We need to be vaccinated, get our booster vaccines, and take all precautions necessary to protect ourselves and each other.”