Kanawha County Commission Proposes Cost of Living Raise for County Employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission’s next meeting will include a discussion and vote regarding a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for all full-time county employees. The COLA to be considered is a 1.6% increase.

Commission President W. Kent Carper said, “Kanawha County employees work hard and are extremely dedicated. They deserve fair compensation for their work. Our employees have not received an across the board raise in almost 3 years. I’m proposing that this COLA increase go into effect January 1st, 2020.”

Commissioner Hoppy Shores said, “I am very proud of our employees, and I’m very pleased we are able to announce a COLA at this special time of the year.”

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango will also be presenting an overview of the state of Kanawha County’s finances.

“I am pleased to announce that, due to prudent financial management and conservative spending, we are able to consider a COLA for our deserving employees. Despite the fiscal challenges faced by local governments in West Virginia, Kanawha County’s finances are in excellent shape.” Commissioner Salango stated, “Managing the largest county in the state takes a team effort and I want to recognize the hard work of Commissioner Carper, Commissioner Shores, and our staff.”

The commission will meet for its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, December 19th at 5:00 p.m.

