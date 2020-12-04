Kanawha County Commission requesting assistance and COVID-19 relief funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission sent a letter to Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, and Congressman Mooney requesting assistance for local governments in the massive omnibus spending bill and COVID-19 relief funding.
Commissioners point out that “local government must receive funding to help support their first responder agencies including, law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire departments, and 911,” as these agencies have been on the front line of the pandemic since the beginning.
Here is the full letter on the Onmibus Spending Bill and COVID-19 Relief Funding:
https://www.wowktv.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/52/2020/12/Kanawha-County-Commission-Sends-Letter-to-Manchin-Capito-and-Mooney-Requesting-Assistance-for-Local-Governments-Through-Omnibus-Spending-Bill-and-COVID-19-Relief-Funding.pdf
“I commend Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, and Congressman Mooney for providing
the assistance given during the first round of COVID-19 stimulus funding. Without those
critical funds, we would be experiencing even more suffering than we already have. This
pandemic has taken a toll on so many lives, and I fear it will continue to do so as we face
a severe winter where we will continue to see an increase in cases,” stated Commissioner
Kent Carper.
Commissioner Ben Salango commented, “Without the support of our Congressional
Delegation, West Virginia would not have received the necessary funding for PPE and the
greatly needed testing for our citizens. We truly appreciate all Senator Manchin, Senator
Capito, and Congressman Mooney have done for Kanawha County during this pandemic.
We hope that they will be able to work with Congress to continue to aid the local
governments as they continue to work on the front line of this pandemic.”
