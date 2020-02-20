Kanawha County Commission to stock rainbow trout in Elk River

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission is planning to stock a thousand pounds of rainbow trout in the Elk River near Blue Creek, Quick and Sanderson area Saturday, February 22, according to a press release.

“The Kanawha County Commission is elated to provide a third trout stock to the Elk River area. This is another way of showing our support to our Elk River Community. We invite our area youth out on Saturday to take part in the stock and have some outdoor family fun. This will provide great fishing for the Elk River!” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

The Indian Lake fish hatchery will provide the trout, the commission said. This will be the third recent stock provided by the Kanawha County Commission to the Elk River area.

Commissioner Ben Salango added, “We are extremely proud to offer a third trout stock in under 6 months. As always, we look at this as a way to stimulate the Elk River economy. We received wonderful feedback from the communities and each stock proves to be more successful. We have encouraged the West Virginia DNR to mirror our efforts in this area and we hope they will do so in the future.”

Commissioner Hoppy Shores said, “We love to see visitors enjoying the great outdoors and we hope they have a great experience fishing in our Elk River area.”

For more information on fishing regulations or obtaining your West Virginia Fishing License visit the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources website.

