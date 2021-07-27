Kanawha County Commission wants to get involved in Suddenlink investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission (KCC) officials say they want to get involved in the Public Service Commission of West Virginia’s investigation of Suddenlink Communications.

The KCC filed a request to intervene with the investigation after the Public Service Commission (PCS) received more than 1,900 complaints they’ve received about the internet and cable provider its customer service in West Virginia.

As part of the investigation, the PSC is requiring Suddenlink to provide a plan on how the Company will correct its service deficiencies. Many of those complaints included delays in service restoration, billing errors and the inability to place orders for service or contact Suddenlink personnel regarding the status of service.

“I applaud the Public Service Commission, and Chairman Charlotte Lane, for opening this investigation. I have complete confidence that the Public Service Commission will cause Suddenlink to improve its service throughout Kanawha County and West Virginia,” said Commission President W. Kent Carper. “If I have learned anything during the pandemic, I have learned how critical internet service is for healthcare and mental health. It is no longer a luxury, it is a life-saving necessity.”

In May, Suddenlink was ordered to provide a correction plan to the PSC by June 7. However, PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane called that letter “inadequate” and said it “didn’t provide any solutions.”

“Our goal is simple – to hold Suddenlink accountable for its service outages and to cause Suddenlink to improve the service it provides to the residents of Kanawha County,” said Commissioner Ben Salango.

“For many, Suddenlink is the only choice for cable and internet service – the Company must make a commitment to improve its services,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

The PSC has scheduled two public comment hearings on Aug. 24. Suddenlink services more than 300,000 customers in West Virginia.