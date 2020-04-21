Live Now
Kanawha County confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 142

by: Kimberely Blackburn, Digital Producer

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Tuesday there are 142 (81 active, 61 closed) cases of COVID-19 and one associated death in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.

The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.

