Kanawha County confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 142

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Tuesday there are 142 (81 active, 61 closed) cases of COVID-19 and one associated death in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.

The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.

