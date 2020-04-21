KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Tuesday there are 142 (81 active, 61 closed) cases of COVID-19 and one associated death in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.
The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Kentucky reports 177 new cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19
- Kanawha County Commission approved ‘Hero Pay’ funds for Charleston, municipalities throughout county
- Living with food allergies during a pandemic
- Pres. Trump plans Tuesday coronavirus task force briefing
- West Virginia reports 15 new cases of COVID-19
- Classrooms closed, but online learning continues in West Virginia
- Kentucky Gov Beshear gives COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.
- Kanawha County confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 142
- Woman’s breast implant deflects bullet, saving her life
- First COVID-19 patient reported at Thomas Health recovers from illness