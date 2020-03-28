Kanawha County confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 22

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 22 as of this afternoon.

The number will be updated daily by 4:30 p.m.

