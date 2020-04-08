Kanawha County confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 76

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Wednesday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 76 as of this afternoon.

The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories