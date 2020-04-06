Kanawha County confirmed COVID-19 rise to 70

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 70 as of this afternoon.
The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
