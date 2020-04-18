Kanawha County up to 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 123 (65 active, 58 closed) as of this afternoon.

This release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.

The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.

