Kanawha County up to 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 123 (65 active, 58 closed) as of this afternoon.
This release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.
The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Doctor donates plasma after recovering from COVID-19
- Texas mother recalls giving birth amid coronavirus; offers advice for expecting mothers
- Poppies bloom in California
- Man to run marathon in his apartment for charity
- DeWine commutes sentence of child sex trafficking victim Alexis Martin, whose release was championed by Kim Kardashian West
- Tynice Martin selected by LA Sparks with 34th pick of 2020 WNBA Draft
- AP PHOTOS: For Milan nurse, virus patients enter the soul
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 10,222 cases, 451 deaths
- Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
- Pizza-eating groundhog is the hero we need