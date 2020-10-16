Kanawha County confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, health officials report a total of 3,335 COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those cases, 3,254 are confirmed and 81 are probable. Kanawha County has a total of 996 active cases and 2,237 residents have recovered. 102 people in the county have died due to the virus.

The KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing and free flu vaccines from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the health department at 108 Lee Street E. in Charleston.

As of 10 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Kanawha County in green on the County Alert System map with a current positivity rate of 2.96%

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.