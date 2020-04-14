KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Tuesday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 92 as of this afternoon.
Of the 92, 42 are active cases and 50 are closed cases.
The number of cases will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- 54 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death reported in West Virginia
- Food trucks coming to rest areas in West Virginia
- Boyd County reports one new positive COVID-19 case and seven recoveries
- President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing
- Kanawha County up to 92 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Multiple cows fall from passing truck leading to lane closures in Florida
- Obama endorses Biden as the best leader for ‘darkest times’
- Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update
- WV State Treasurer urging residents to look into unclaimed property during COVID-19 pandemic
- Task force created to investigate and prosecute Mountain State election fraud