Kanawha County confirms another COVID-19 death, 200 new cases

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says another Kanawha County resident has died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 69-year-old female who they say was not fully vaccinated. The death brings Kanawha County to 354 COVID-19 related deaths. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 384. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

Health officials are also reporting 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County for Sept. 11, 2021. This brings the county to 19,823 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 16,385 of those cases are confirmed and 3,438 are probable.

Kanawha County currently has 2,259 active COVID-19 cases. With no newly reported recoveries in the past 24 hours, the number of Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus remains at 17,210.

Both the WV DHHR County Alert System map and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map show Kanawha County in red.

For the CDC, this means the county, along with all counties in West Virginia, is listed as having a high rate of community transmission. As of today, this is reported at a rate of 530.53 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county has an estimated population of 178,124 people.

For the WV DHHR’s map, the county is listed as having a percent positivity rate of 8.73%. The CDC shows approximately 46.8% of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County have received at least one dose and 35.2% are fully vaccinated.