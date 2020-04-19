Kanawha County confirms first COVID-19 related death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Sunday confirmed the death of a male COVID-19 patient from the Eastbrook Rehabilitation Center in Kanawha County. This is the first death associated with COVID-19 in Kanawha County.
“This is not unexpected, but it is tragic,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Health Command extend our deepest sympathies to the patient’s family and friends.”
“While we mourn a community member, we must continue to take the necessary steps to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe from this disease,” Young said.
The Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston issued a statement Sunday morning, where officials say their joined the health department “in mourning the loss of a resident of Eastbrook Rehabilitation Center from a COVID related illness.”
“This is the first COVID related death in Kanawha County and we are deeply saddened
by this loss,” the statement says. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”
