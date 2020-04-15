Kanawha County confirms new COVID-19 case, total rises to 93

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Wednesday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 93 as of this afternoon.

Of the 93, 43 are active cases and 50 are closed cases.

Health officials are still onsite at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, so numbers do not include potential additional cases there.

This release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.

The number of cases will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.

