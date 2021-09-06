Kanawha County confirms two more COVID-19 breakthrough deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says two more Kanawha County residents have died in connection to COVID-19.

The KCHD confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old-male and a 102-year-old male. Health officials say these are breakthrough deaths, meaning both individuals were vaccinated. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 0.71% of fully-vaccinated West Virginians have had a breakthrough case of the virus and 0.009% of fully vaccinated West Virginians have died of COVID-19 breakthrough cases.

The deaths bring the county to 347 deaths. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 377. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

Health officials are also reporting 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County for Sept. 6, 2021. This brings the county to 19,053 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 15,731 of those cases are confirmed and 3,322 are probable.

Kanawha County currently has 1,962 active COVID-19 cases. With no newly reported recoveries in the past 24 hours, the number of Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus remains at 16,744.

Both the WV DHHR County Alert System map and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map show Kanawha County in red.

For the CDC, this means the county, along with all counties in West Virginia, is listed as having a high rate of community transmission. As of today, this is reported at a rate of 537.83 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county has an estimated population of 178,124 people.

For the WV DHHR’s map, the county is listed as having a percent positivity rate of 8.21%. The CDC shows approximately 46.5% of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County have received at least one dose and 35.1% are fully vaccinated.