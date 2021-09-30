Kanawha County confirms two more COVID-19 deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says two more residents of Kanawha County have died in connection to COVID-19.

The KCHD confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old male who had been vaccinated and a 42-year-old female who was unvaccinated.

These deaths bring the county to 383 total COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 423. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

Health officials reported 176 new COVID-19 cases for Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. This brings the county to 22,323 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 18,531 of those cases are confirmed and 3,792 are probable.

Kanawha County currently has 1,142 active COVID-19 cases. The number of Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus is now at 20,624.

Both the WV DHHR County Alert System map and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map show Kanawha County in red.

For the CDC, this means the county, along with all counties in West Virginia, is listed as having a high rate of community transmission. As of today, this is reported at a rate of 476.63 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county has an estimated population of 178,124 people.

For the WV DHHR’s map, the county is listed as having a percent positivity rate of 8.48%. The CDC shows approximately 47.6% of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County have received at least one dose and 35.6% are fully vaccinated.