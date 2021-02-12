Kanawha County confirms two new COVID-19 deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say two more people in Kanawha County have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of 244 deaths.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old female and a 68-year-old female.

The county is also reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Feb. 12. The new cases bring Kanawha County to 11,750 cases since the pandemic began. 10,050 of those cases are confirmed and 1,700 are probable. The KCHD says 1,293 cases remain active, down by 102 cases from yesterday.

At least 10,213 people in the county have recovered. As of 10 a.m., Kanawha County was listed as yellow on the state’s county alert system map.