Kanawha County confirms two new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 120 new cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says two more Kanawha County residents have died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 56-year-old female and an 84-year-old female who were both unvaccinated. The death brings Kanawha County to 373 COVID-19 related deaths. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 410. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

Health officials are also reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County for Sept. 23, 2021. This brings the county to 21,339 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 17,673 of those cases are confirmed and 3,666 are probable.

Kanawha County currently has 1,413 active COVID-19 cases. The number of Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus is now at 19,553.

The WV DHHR County Alert System map shows Kanawha County in orange and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map shows Kanawha County in red.

For the CDC, this means the county, along with all counties in West Virginia, is listed as having a high rate of community transmission. As of today, this is reported at a rate of 540.07 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county has an estimated population of 178,124 people.

For the WV DHHR’s map, the county is listed as having a percent positivity rate of 7.52%. The CDC shows approximately 47.5% of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County have received at least one dose and 35.5% are fully vaccinated.