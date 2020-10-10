Kanawha County confirms two new COVID-19 deaths

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say two more people in Kanawha County have died due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 95.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old male and a 71-year-old female.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases. The county has reported a total of 3,162 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 3,125 are confirmed and 37 are probable.

Kanawha County currently has 994 active COVID-19 cases and 2,073 people in the county have recovered.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.