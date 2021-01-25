Kanawha County COVID-19 death toll reaches 225

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Four more Kanawha County Residents have died due to COVID-19, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Health officials say two of those deaths were not in the past 24 hours, but have now been determined as COVID-19 related deaths.

The KCHD confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old male who died Nov. 25, 2020, a 96-year-old female who died Jan. 12, a 57-year-old male and a 74-year-old male. The county has reported 225 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.

Health officials also reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the county to 10,879 total cases. Of those cases, 9,370 are confirmed and 1,509 are probable. Active cases have also dropped to 1,879. According to the KCHD, 8,775 residents have recovered from the virus.

As of 10 a.m., Jan. 25, Kanawha County was listed gold on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System map. The county has a current positivity rate of 4.67%.