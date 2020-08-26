Kanawha County COVID-19 deaths edge toward 30

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the county to 29 deaths related to the virus.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department also says as of Wednesday, the county has 14 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,343 total COVID-19 cases in the county.
Kanawha County has 381 active COVID-19 cases and 933 recoveries.
