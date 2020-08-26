Kanawha County COVID-19 deaths edge toward 30

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the county to 29 deaths related to the virus.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department also says as of Wednesday, the county has 14 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,343 total COVID-19 cases in the county.

Kanawha County has 381 active COVID-19 cases and 933 recoveries.

