Kanawha County COVID-19 deaths rise to 45

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19 in Kanawha County, bringing the county to 45 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 1,733 cases since the pandemic began, 11 of which are probable.
Health officials say Kanawha County currently has 575 active COVID-19 cases and 1,113 people have recovered.
