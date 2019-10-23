Kanawha County Deputies conduct warrant sweep to raise Domestic Violence Awareness

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a warrant sweep that joins a national effort with other law enforcement agencies in raising awareness for domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and this morning deputies made multiple stops to locations where people with outstanding warrants were reported residing.

Deputies are searching for those on outstanding domestic violence charges as well as those with misdemeanor charges. Deputies encourage those that have warrants out for their arrest to turn themselves in and do the right thing.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Humphreys said, “If you know there’s a warrant out for you and you’re in a car that gets stopped at a traffic stop, or you’re at the scene of something you may not even be involved in, you can still find yourself going to jail unexpectedly. It can cause a lot of hurdles in your life that you could otherwise be taken care of by turning yourself in.”

Three people have since been arrested on domestic violence charges and are awaiting arraignment at the Kanawha County Magistrate Court. In total, 30 outstanding warrants are on the list for today.