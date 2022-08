KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Cross Lanes area on Friday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of Saulton Dr. for a well-being check.

There, they found a deceased person. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

No other details are being released at this time.