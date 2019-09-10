Kanawha County deputies investigate fatal shooting in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating after one person was fatally shot on Shadywood Lane in St. Albans, West Virginia. The shooting was reported at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Kanawha County deputies and EMS workers are on scene currently. WOWK 13 News Reporter Hannah Goetz is there working to get more information.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

