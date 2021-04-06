UPDATE: Kanawha County shooting found to be accidental

UPDATE 9:30 a.m. April 7, 2021: West Virginia State Police say a shooting that happened Tuesday night was accidental.

According to the WVSP, law enforcement responded around 9:26 p.m. ib Smith Hill Road in Clendenin. Troopers say Heather Marie Allen, 30, was coyote hunting and placed a cocked rifle against her ATV. The rifle then fell and discharged, striking Allen in the left leg.

State Police say Cpl R.L. Cervera administered medical care until EMS arrived. Allen was taken to a hospital by HealthnNet for medical treatment.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV( WOWK)- Kanawha County deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Smith Hill Road in Clendenin.

When called for any information, Metro Dispatch told 13 News that they had no information about victims or if any suspects are in custody, and referred all questions to either KCSO or the State Police.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.