Kanawha County deputies investigating Cross Lanes stabbing

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – A person is being treated after a stabbing in Cross Lanes.

According to dispatchers, The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in the 5000 block of Shannon Drive. The incident was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says a 22-year-old female called 911 and said she stabbed a 39-year-old boyfriend. The sheriff says the female has been detained.

Dispatchers say a male victim was transported to CAMC. There is no word on his condition at this time.

