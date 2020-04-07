Kanawha County deputies investigating Cross Lanes stabbing

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – A person is being treated after a stabbing in Cross Lanes.
According to dispatchers, The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in the 5000 block of Shannon Drive. The incident was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says a 22-year-old female called 911 and said she stabbed a 39-year-old boyfriend. The sheriff says the female has been detained.
Dispatchers say a male victim was transported to CAMC. There is no word on his condition at this time.
