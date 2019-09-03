Kanawha County deputies investigation homicide

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Kanawha County man is dead after being shot at a house on Hunter Drive this afternoon. The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office says deputies along with West Virginia State Police troopers arrived at the scene around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, and found the man dead in the house.

Another person was home during the incident. Deputies say they are not releasing a lot of information at this point in the investigation, but they are treating this as a homicide.

Sergeant Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriffs Office says, “We don’t believe this was some random crime we believe there is some more that we can learn through and investigation we don’t feel comfortable releasing those details in this early stage.”

The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office says they will release additional information at a later date.