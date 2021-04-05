Kanawha County deputies need help looking for missing man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies need the public’s help searching for a missing man.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says David Martin Stevens, 54, of Saint Albans, left Valley Center care home on Lincoln Drive in South Charleston Sunday, April 4.

Officials say Stevens walked out of the center and entered a black SUV driven by a black male, which then departed the area. He was diagnosed with dementia and was a new patient at Valley Center.

Stevens was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue zip-up hoodie, and blue jeans. He is 6’3″ tall, weighs 230lbs, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Stevens has been violent with caregivers in the past and may not know his way around. He formerly lived in Jefferson, but neighbors have not seen him since he went missing yesterday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts since yesterday should call 911, message KCSO on Facebook, email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously provide information through their tips page at www.kanawhasheriff.us.