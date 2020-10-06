Kanawha County deputies rescue injured driver from vehicle crashed on hillside

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies freed an injured driver from a crashed vehicle Tuesday morning before the vehicle could roll farther down a hill.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Chestnut Street near South Charleston. Deputies say the vehicle had left the road and slid down an embankment about 10 feet below the road. They say the driver had a head injury and was not coherent at the time deputies reached the scene.

According to deputies, when they found the vehicle, it was against a tree, but on the verge of slipping and rolling further down the hill. They say it was positioned in a way the driver would have had about a 30-foot drop if he tried to exit the vehicle through the driver’s side door.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says Deputies Shamblin and Dingess instructed the driver to climb toward them through the passenger door, but he was unable to do so due to his injuries. Deputy Dingess then got a rope from his vehicle and Deputy Shamblin opened the passenger door and tried to pull the driver from the vehicle before it rolled. When Deputy Shamblin was unable to pull the driver by himself, Deputy Dingess then got into the vehicle, and together they were able to pull the driver from the crashed car, up the hill, and to safety where medics began treating him.

“The Deputies acted without delay, and in spite of the risk to themselves, to save the life of the already injured driver. I am very proud of them for doing what law enforcement officers are called to do: protect and serve our communities,” Rutherford said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was later removed from the scene, road was closed during the rescue, recovery and investigation. It reopened around 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.