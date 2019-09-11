DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding missing Dunbar 17-year-old, Kristen Ellard. Deputies say Ellard ran away from her home overnight on Victoria Road near Dunbar, West Virginia, on September 10 into September 11, 2019 .
According to deputies, Ellard is 5’3″ tall, and weighs approximately 100 pounds. They say she has a red heart tattoo on her left wrist which bears the name, “Chris.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip anonymously through their website, or email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Kanawha County deputies search for missing Dunbar girl
- 2 dead after cargo plane crashes, burns near Ohio airport
- Police: Woman used cocaine before deadly drunken crash
- 2 accused of trading stolen prescription drugs, child porn
- Teen accused of threatening shooting at West Virginia school
- Huntington woman credits community with her recovery success
- NIOSH releases report on accident that killed two Pratt firefighters
- AARP warns of the dangers of letting strangers into your home
- Fayette County added as High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area
- Police: Couple spent $120K accidentally deposited into their bank account