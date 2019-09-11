Kanawha County deputies search for missing Dunbar girl

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding missing Dunbar 17-year-old, Kristen Ellard. Deputies say Ellard ran away from her home overnight on Victoria Road near Dunbar, West Virginia, on September 10 into September 11, 2019 .

According to deputies, Ellard is 5’3″ tall, and weighs approximately 100 pounds. They say she has a red heart tattoo on her left wrist which bears the name, “Chris.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip anonymously through their website, or email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events