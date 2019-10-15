Kanawha County Deputies search for missing Elkview couple

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man and a woman from Elkview, West Virginia after a 13-year-old reported them missing. The teen told deputies his mother and step-father left the house at 6:30 p.m on Monday, October 14, 2019. According to the 13-year-old, he was not able to reach them overnight and called 911 in the morning of Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Deputies say the missing couple are 57-year-old Rodney K. Hanna and his wife, 49-year-old Jenivee D. Hanna. Rodney is a white male, 5’7″, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jenivee is a white female, 5’3″, 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. They left in a maroon, 1997 model Ford Explorer with WV license plate 55D294. Deputies have not provided photos at this time.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts since yesterday evening is urged to call 911, 304-357-0169, email a tip at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously message deputies through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.