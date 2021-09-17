Kanawha County deputies search for missing man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man missing for nearly a week.

Deputies say Michael S. Langley, 28, was reported missing last weekend. He was last seen by his girlfriend around 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, when he walked outside their apartment in the 5300 block of Big Tyler Road.

According to deputies, Langley is described as standing 6′ tall with red hair, hazel eyes and fair skin. He has a tattoo of his first name on his right forearm and one with his last name on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark sweatpants and Nike sandals with socks.

Anyone with information on Langley’s whereabouts since last weekend is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169, through their Facebook page, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or through their anonymous tip line at www.kanawhasheriff.us.