Kanawha County deputies search for missing runaway teenager

Jordan Lewis was last seen in the Dunbar area.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen missing since Sunday.

According to the KCSO, Jordan Alexander Lewis, 15, of Institute, was reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 26 by his mother after he allegedly ran away from her home. Deputies say the teen has currently been in the custody of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and was visiting his mother at her home on McKinney Avenue.

The KCSO says Jordan is described as 5’10” weighing 156 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on his current whereabouts or where he has been is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169, on their social media, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously message the sheriff’s office through www.kanawhasheriff.us.