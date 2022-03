KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County deputies are looking for a missing teen.

15-year-old Jadelynn Hicks was reported missing on Monday. She was last seen leaving Riverside High School.

She is 5’4″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.