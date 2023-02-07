ALUM CREEK, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a driver who allegedly caused another vehicle to crash by driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the 1000 block of Childress Road in Alum Creek. Video surveillance shows a white, compact SUV traveling north in the southbound lane of Childress Road.

Deputies say to avoid a head-on collision, a southbound white pickup truck was forced to go off the roadway. The pickup then crashed into a utility pole, and the SUV continued driving away from the area on the wrong side of the road, according to the KCSO.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was later released. The crash also caused approximately 900 Appalachian Power customers in the area to lose power until approximately 5 p.m. that evening.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2018, or newer, Lexus UX, or some similar model of vehicle. Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the driver’s identity is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at at 304-357-0169 or provide a tip through their website.