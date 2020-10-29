Kanawha County deputies to cover Glasgow city limits

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The town of Glasgow has entered into a contractual agreement with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office in regards to law enforcement coverage in the city.

According to the sheriff’s office, Glasgow Mayor Don Fannin met with Sheriff Mike Rutherford yesterday to discuss the agreement. According to the sheriff, Fannin says the town has been unable to find police officers to work for their police department.

“We have assets, we have police cars, but we’ve been unsuccessful. This is something we’ve decided to do but we’re still actively seeking a police officer that can come in full time,” Fannin explained.

The agreement puts a deputy on a shift in town, paid for by Glasgow, during certain hours each day to handle all law enforcement incidents and investigations. When a deputy isn’t on shift specifically assigned to Glasgow, deputies around that area will still handle 911 calls in the city limits.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has been operating a unit called the East City Patrol for years. The unit patrols cities along the Kanawha River east of Charleston when those cities do not have their own police officers on-duty.

“This dialogue fosters a relationship between our Law Enforcement Deputies, local governments, and the citizens they all serve,” Rutherford said.

The agreement goes into effect on Nov. 1st, 2020.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.