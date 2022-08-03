SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston involving a Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in the 4400 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW near the Sheetz gas station. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy was involved.

MacCorkle Ave. is currently down to one lane of traffic in each direction. One person has been transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update you as more details are released.