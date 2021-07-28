Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority announces new Executive Director

Local News

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Effective immediately, Monica Mason is the new Executive Director of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA).

According to a KCEAA spokesperson, Mason was selected at a board of directors meeting on Wednesday, July 28. She has been with the KCEAA for five years. 

As an advanced nurse practitioner, Mason was very involved in Kanawha County’s COVID-19 response.

During the meeting, the board of directors decided to acquire the services of an outside auditor to review the last two years of the Employee Relations Fund. 

This comes as after an employee with the KCEAA reported allegations involving possible misuse of funds earlier this month.

