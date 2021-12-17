Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority employees get 4% raise, 1-time salary enhancement

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority says all of its employees will receive a salary increase in just a few weeks.

The 4% increase will be effective Jan. 2, 2022. KCEAA officials say on Dec. 21, 2021, the organization’s full-time employees will receive a one-time salary enhancement of $3,000 and part-time employees will receive a one-time salary enhancement of $500.

Harry Miller stated, “We are proud of our employees, they have stepped up in a difficult situation and have continued to do their best under difficult conditions, and we are happy to be able to show our appreciations to them by providing this enhancement,” said Harry Miller with the board.

The KCEAA’s executive director Monica Mason says she thanks all of the employees for their hard work and dedication risking their own health to care for the people of Kanawha County.

“Over the last two years, KCEAA’s employees have been involved in every aspect of this pandemic, from transporting known or suspected COVID-19 patients, to COVID testing, vaccine clinics, monoclonal antibody infusions, and much more. This doesn’t go unnoticed, and I hope you all know that you are real-life heroes. Keep up the great work and, again, thanks for all you do,” Mason said.