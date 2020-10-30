Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority employees test positive for COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority says three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The KCEAA says individual affected by the positive tests have been asked to quarantine and contact tracing is being conducted.

“All necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by our personnel,

responding to the public in need of emergency medical assistance,” said Monica Mason,

Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer.

The organization says it is taking all measures to clean workspaces.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.