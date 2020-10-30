Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority employees test positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority says three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The KCEAA says individual affected by the positive tests have been asked to quarantine and contact tracing is being conducted.
“All necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by our personnel,
responding to the public in need of emergency medical assistance,” said Monica Mason,
Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer.
The organization says it is taking all measures to clean workspaces.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.