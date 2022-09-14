KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an excavator caught fire earlier today in Kanawha County.

The Institute Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded around 6:53 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, Sept. 14, to the 800 Block of Stover Road near Institute and Dunbar.

The KCSO says as of now they are considering this fire an arson. Detectives say they are looking for possible witnesses or security footage that could help them gather information in the investigation.

(Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire and Rescue)

Anyone who has any information on the case is urged to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.