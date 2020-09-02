Kanawha County Family Court remains closed to the public

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission and Chief Family Court Judge Kenneth Ballard ordered Family Court offices will remain closed to the public effective immediately.

The decision was made under the direction of Kanawha-Charleston Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young after a second employee that works in Family Court tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kanawha County Family Court has already been closed to the public since Monday, Aug. 31st after one employee tested positive. Only Family Court offices are closed. The rest of the Kanawha Judicial Annex remains open.

“We continue to be proactive in our fight against the virus. Closing the Family Court is necessary to protect the public and our employees,” said Commissioner Kent Carper.

The county commission says public and employee access to the building will be allowed only by the Kanawha County Sheriff Michael Rutherford, under the direction and advice of Dr. Young.

“I appreciate the assistance from the Kanawha Charleston Health Department, especially Dr. Young and Monica Mason with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, as we deal with the positive cases in our Family Court system,” Commissioner Ben Salango said.

