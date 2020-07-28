Kanawha County family sues after finding a ‘mysterious person’ buried in family plot

CHARLESTON (WOWK) – A Kanawha County family filed a lawsuit after discovering a mysterious person buried in the family’s burial plot.

The lawsuit, filed against StoneMore Partners, L.P., who does business as Cornerstone Family Services of West Virginia, alleges the company knowingly buried an unknown person in the burial plot purchased by the family more than 40 years ago.

According to the family, William and Nancy Lee Bess, their son Barry Bess and Barry’s wife Norlena Mae Bess bought adjoining burial plots at the cemetery in 1977. After Barry’s death in March, the family discovered they could not bury him in the plot adjoining the plots of his parents due to an unknown individual already being there.

According to court documents, the company’s employee stated the company did not have a record of the person buried in Barry’s plot.

“The corporate owner of the cemetery has provided mixed messages over whether the company knows whose body is in the grave and has failed on at least two occasions to offer a shred of evidence that the identity is known. The family further is troubled that the cemetery has been reported in the past to have been the scene of illicit drug activity. We believe that not only is this lawsuit warranted, but so is an investigation by the State Police and the Attorney General’s Office.” Ron Walters Jr., attorney for the family

In a letter written to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Walters said his clients wish to have the mysterious person’s identity investigated to “ensure there is no foul play,” and to determine if StoneMor double sells burial plots at its Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens location.

The family is suing for breach of contract, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, fraud and grave desecration.

