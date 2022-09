KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kelley’s Creek Road in Kanawha County is back open after crews spent the morning fighting a house fire.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 5 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene tell 13 News that they believe the home was occupied, but nobody was home when the fire broke out.

The fire damaged power lines in the area, but service is expected to be restored by noon Thursday.