Kanawha County food program aims to make meals accessible in summer months

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Elk River Backpack Blessings aims to keep kids thinking about fun and not where their next meal will come from.

This summer they are trying to make food bags more accessible while kids are out of school. Their Summer of Snacks program will keep snack bags available to all children in 10 of the 11 Kanawha County public libraries. 

Director, Angela Brown, says they are always looking for volunteers and donations as they continue to expand their program in the fight against hunger. 

